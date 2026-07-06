Woman dies, another hurt as paddy bags collapse on them in Thanjavur

It is said that around 9,000 bags of procured paddy were piled up at an open Direct Procurement Centre at Arsuthipattu village near Thanjavur controlled by the TNCSC, where Chinnaponnu (56) from Arsuthipattu and Sakuntala (28) from Keezha Korukkapattu were working on a contract basis.

On Monday, while the women were taking a rest near the stocks after their morning work, the bags of paddy suddenly collapsed, and both women were trapped inside.

Soon the other workers rushed to the spot and removed the bags but Chinnaponnu died of suffocation while Sakuntala was struggling for life with severe injuries. Soon, she was rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where she has been undergoing treatment.