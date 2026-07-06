Woman dies, another hurt as paddy bags collapse on them in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A woman died while another sustained injuries when the piled-up procured paddy bags collapsed on them in Thanjavur on Monday.
It is said that around 9,000 bags of procured paddy were piled up at an open Direct Procurement Centre at Arsuthipattu village near Thanjavur controlled by the TNCSC, where Chinnaponnu (56) from Arsuthipattu and Sakuntala (28) from Keezha Korukkapattu were working on a contract basis.
On Monday, while the women were taking a rest near the stocks after their morning work, the bags of paddy suddenly collapsed, and both women were trapped inside.
Soon the other workers rushed to the spot and removed the bags but Chinnaponnu died of suffocation while Sakuntala was struggling for life with severe injuries. Soon, she was rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where she has been undergoing treatment.
On information, Thanjavur Taluk police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body of Chinnaponnu and sent it to Thanjavur Medical College hospital. TNCSC Regional Manager Selvam visited the spot and conducted an inquiry.
Meanwhile, Senthil Kumar, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam District vice president, told the reporters after visiting the spot that a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to one of the family members of Chinnaponnu should be given.
The TNCSC should immediately move the procured paddy from the DPCs. “We suspect irregular piling of paddy bags caused the tragedy, and so a fair inquiry should be ordered,” Senthil Kumar said.