Woman dies after being attacked by bull she raised in Tiruttani

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old woman died after hit by a bull that her family was raising in her home in Tiruttani on Wednesday.

Police said that the woman was trying to tie the animal when the incident happened.

The victim was identified as K Kanniyammal.

Police said that she was taking care of the cattle reared by her family.

On Wednesday, Kanniyammal took the bull for a walk and was taking it to the cowshed behind their house when the incident happened.

The animal turned violent and attacked her and gored her abdomen.

On hearing her screams, the family members rescued her and rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared as brought dead.

Tiruttani Police registered a case and are investigating.