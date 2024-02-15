Woman detained by usurer freed after two months

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police on Wednesday rescued a woman, who was allegedly detained for more than two months by a woman usurer as she failed to repay the interest for a long time.

Sources said that M Malathy (44), wife of Mathiazhagan (46), a cinema supporting artiste of Viswas Nagar on Tiruchy-Chennai bypass, had taken a loan of Rs 6 lakh from Umarani, a usurer and Gandhi Market Mandal BJP vice president, residing at AP Colony near Vishwas Nagar.

As Malathy could not repay the interest Umarani had reportedly demanded her to settle the entire amount with interest. Since Malathy pleaded inability to this condition, Umarani forcibly took Malathy to her house after which the latter didn’t return home.

When family members approached Umarani and inquired about Malathy, she gave some contradictory response. Acting on a complaint from Malathy’s relatives, Gandhi Market police tried to search the house of Umarani.

But she threatened to file a trespass complaint against the police. Ignoring the threats, police searched and rescued Malathy, who was locked in a room in Umarani’s house. Meanwhile, the police took Umarani for an inquiry. Fuirther investigations are on.