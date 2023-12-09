Woman delivers stillborn; relatives gherao Pattukkottai govt hospital

TIRUCHY: Alleging that medical negligence resulted in stillbirth, kin staged a protest in front of the Pattukkottai GH on Friday. K Radhika alias Kannagi (33), of Velloor Puthuvalavu village near Pattukkottai in Thanjavur, was admitted at the hospital on Thursday after experiencing labour pain.

On Friday around 3 am, the patient delivered a stillborn. However, her family alleged that medical negligence caused the baby’s life. On information, Pattukkottai Town police rushed to the hospital and held talks with the family.

But, as no conclusion was arrived, the hospital informed the Joint Director (Health Service) Dr Thilagam, who visited the spot and attempted to pacify the agitating family. But, claiming that the Joint Director was speaking in favour of the doctors, the family staged a roadblock in front of the GH. On information, the tahsildar Sukumar came to the spot and assured action after the autopsy, scheduled on Saturday. Traffic was disrupted for over an hour on the main road.