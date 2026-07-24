Woman cop ends life by hanging in Tirupur

Before taking the extreme step, she called up and informed a woman cop, who then alerted other cops staying in the same block. Some cops broke open the doors, relieved her from the noose and rushed her in a critical state to a hospital; however, she died on the way. An investigation is on.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.