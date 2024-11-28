Woman cop dies in accident, CM Stalin announces Rs 25 lakh solaitum

CHENNAI: A woman police constable died in a road accident in Pudukottai on Thursday and Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakh to her family.

An official release said the cop, Ms Vimala (28), attached to Mandaiyur police station, was travelling on official duty on the Pudukottai-Trichy National Highway when a four wheeler hit her two-wheeler from behind.

She died on the spot.

CM Stalin expressed deep grief and anguish over the death of woman cop and announced the solatium to her family.

Describing her death as an irreparable loss to the Tami Nadu police department, he also offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.