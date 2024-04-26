Woman constable, associates booked for cheating traffic police constable luring to invest in online business

CHENNAI: City Police have booked a woman police constable attached to the Armed Reserve (AR) and two of her friends for allegedly cheating a traffic police constable to the tune of Rs 7.95 lakhs by allegedly luring him to invest in an online business.

The constable attempted suicide in the fag end of February, police sources said. The complainant, P Muniswaran (30) is attached to the Flower Bazaar traffic police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim got acquainted with the woman constable, Priya (33) and her associates in November 2023. The trio had allegedly promised to Muniswaran that they would help set up an online business for him and his brother.

Muniswaran paid Rs 7.95 lakh by bank transfer and after a while, since they did not honour their words, Muniswaran demanded the money back after which the trio kept on dodging him.

In February, Muniswaran filed a complaint with the Triplicane police, but the opposite parties did not respond to the calls from the police after which he consumed poison.

Based on directions from the top brass, Triplicane Police registered a cheating case against Priya and her associates. They are yet to be arrested.