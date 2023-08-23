Woman conned of Rs 15 lakh by online fraudsters in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 37-year-old woman from Coimbatore was conned of Rs 15 lakh by a man, whom she befriended in social media.

The complainant, Malathi, from Kalapatti and working as a teacher in a private school had met the fraudster on facebook, who posed as Clinton and was working as a senior manager in a premium car service firm in London.

He claimed to have sent costly jewels as a gift to her by flight. Then, she received a call from someone claiming to be from the customs department and asked her to pay Rs 15 lakhs as fees to clear her pricey gifts, which have arrived in the airport.

As soon as she paid the amount online by pledging her jewels, the fraudsters went out of reach. Based on her complaint, the Coimbatore cyber crime police have registered a case on Tuesday and further inquiries are on.