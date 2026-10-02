Woman college staff killed as van hits moped in Pallikaranai

The deceased was identified as Meghaladevi, wife of Jayakumar of Arun Nagar, Pallikaranai. An MBA graduate, she was employed at a private college in Meenambakkam.

Due to work pressure, Meghaladevi had stayed back at the college on Thursday night to complete her work. She was returning home on her moped in the early hours of Friday when the accident occurred.

While she was riding along Velachery Main Road in Pallikaranai, a speeding van allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the road collided with her moped.