Woman college staff killed as van hits moped in Pallikaranai

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old woman working as a human resources management officer at a private college in Meenambakkam was killed after a van collided with her moped on Velachery Main Road in Pallikaranai near Chennai on early Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Meghaladevi, wife of Jayakumar of Arun Nagar, Pallikaranai. An MBA graduate, she was employed at a private college in Meenambakkam.
Due to work pressure, Meghaladevi had stayed back at the college on Thursday night to complete her work. She was returning home on her moped in the early hours of Friday when the accident occurred.
While she was riding along Velachery Main Road in Pallikaranai, a speeding van allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the road collided with her moped.
Meghaladevi sustained severe injuries in the impact. Members of the public rescued her and rushed her to a private hospital in Kovilambakkam. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival.
The Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing registered a case and arrested the van driver, Selvam (43), a resident of Perumbakkam, in connection with the accident.