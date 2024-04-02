Woman claims BJP men beat up son; cops blame man of rude act

COIMBATORE: A 42-year-old woman petitioned Coimbatore District Administration authorities on Monday accusing some ‘identifiable’ BJP functionaries of assaulting her college going son for no reason and also alleged inaction by police.

In her petition, NP Zeenath from Rathinapuri claimed that over 30 BJP cadres assaulted her son Naushad, 18, studying first year in college and issued threats, while campaigning in their neighbourhood on 29 March around 7pm. She claimed that the party workers knocked at her door and shouted slogans of ‘Jai Shriram.’

“As my son Naushad came by the way, they dragged him into trouble by starting to assault, while asking if his members wouldn’t come out if they were in prayers. My son was pushed down, kicked and assaulted with hands by a group of identifiable BJP functionaries. As I and others ran to his rescue, they also tried to attack me. They then left after issuing threats,” she said in petition.

Further, she also alleged that cops refused to entertain her complaint and instead arrested Naushad on various IPC sections including 294 (b) for uttering obscene words, 324 for causing hurt with a weapon and 506 for promoting enmity and remanded him in judicial custody on 30 March.

She therefore sought action against the BJP functionaries involved in the attack.

However, Kavundampalayam Inspector A Rajesh refuted these charges saying that the boy was heavily drunk beyond his consciousness and created a ruckus by abusing the BJP functionaries without any provocation.

“As they questioned his undignified act, Naushad also began to pelt stones at them. Police found him lying on the road in an inebriated condition. He also hurled abuses on cops in an objectionable manner. There is no truth in the claim of the woman,” he said.

The inspector also said that the BJP functionaries were booked for unlawful assembly, while three others from the saffron party were booked in a separate case for posting derogatory comments in connection with the incident in social media. “We haven’t received any complaint from the family of the boy, so far,” he said.