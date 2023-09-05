Woman attempts to kill self in front of Speaker Appavu alleging usury torture

MADURAI: Frustrated Velankanni caused a flutter in Tirunelveli on Monday when she attempted self immolation at the VOC Ground in Palayamkottai, where Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M Appavu was present at a programme to provide agriculture equipment to farmers.

The Speaker was shocked to notice the woman suddenly pouring kerosene on her body and trying to set herself ablaze. However, the police personnel rushed to her rescue and subsequently took her to Tirunelveli GH.

A resident of MKP Nagar, Palayamkottai, the woman in her petition claimed that she is a victim of usury torture. She had asked a loan of Rs10,000 from Gladis, the usurer from the same locality.

But she was given only Rs 8,000 instead and asked her to repay Rs11,000 within ten weeks on instalments of Rs 1,100 every week. Since she couldn’t do so, Gladis and his relative Suresh threatened Velankanni. Sources said police personnel and officials convinced her, ensuring action against the usurer.