Woman arrested for letting pet dog attack loan recovery agent

COIMBATORE: A 29-year-old woman has been arrested by Coimbatore city police on Thursday for unleashing her German shepherd dog to bite a car loan recovery agent.

The victim, Jagadish (45) suffered multiple bites all over his body in the ferocious attack by the dog. Police said he along with two other staff, Suresh and Kathiravan had visited the house of Manikandan (32), a private firm employee at Mahaganapathi Nagar in Vellalore, who willfully defaulted on loan payment for his car bought in the year 2020.

Police said Manikandan failed to pay the loan amount over the last 20 months despite continuous reminders over the phone and through personal visits. When Manikandan and two others came knocking again, Manikandan and his wife Priya, 29, claimed that they did not have any money.

When the staff attempted to drive away the car, Manikandan pleaded to let him take some of his belongings from inside the car.

“However, in an unexpected move, he sped away in the car. Soon, Priya untied the pet dog and commanded it to attack the trio. The dog immediately pounced on Jagadish, while two others managed to escape,” police said.

Police said Jagadish was then rescued and admitted to a government hospital for treatment. Based on a complaint, the Podanur police arrested Priya, who is already facing a couple of forgery cases. Further inquiry is on.