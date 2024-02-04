Woman arrested for forcing niece into serial rape, prostitution

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly forcing her 16-year-old niece into serial rape and prostitution. A few weeks ago, the girl's father was arrested on a harassment complaint filed by the woman when he questioned his sister and allegedly assaulted her for forcing his daughter into prostitution.

Recently, the girl became pregnant after which the family approached the police again with a complaint after which the Koyambedu Police arrested the 28-year-old accused and remanded her. She was booked under several sections including the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Police investigations revealed that the accused had forced the girl into prostitution when the latter visited her for vacation during May last year. The accused took the girl to Koyambedu bus stand where a man named Sameer took the girl and stayed with her in a house in Velachery.

After sexually abusing the girl there, he handed over the girl back to the accused woman. The woman allegedly took a payment of Rs 10,000 for it.

Subsequently, several other men had sexually abused the girl at the house of the accused, police investigations revealed. The girl managed to get herself relieved from her aunt's house and went to stay back with her parents. The woman was arrested, produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Search is on for other accused involved in the case.