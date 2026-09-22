Woman and pet dog electrocuted in Thanjavur

It is said that B Vijaya (55), a resident of Panthanallur in Thanjavur, went out of her house on Monday morning, and her pet dog too followed her. Suddenly, Vijaya and her pet dog touched a snapped electric line which had fallen after a strong wind.

On hearing her screaming, the family members and the neighbours ran to the spot and found that they were electrocuted. Soon, they passed on the information to Panthalur police, who also informed the Tangedco staff.

Subsequently, the Tangedco staff suspended the power supply, received the body and sent it to the Tiruppanandhathur GH. A case was registered, and investigations are on.