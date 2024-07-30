Woman among two ganja sellers arrested by Tiruchy police

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police on Monday arrested two persons including a woman for selling ganja and seized packets of ganja from their possession. According to police, on a tip-off that ganja was being sold at EB-Road, a team of police headed by Fort Station Sub Inspector Madavan conducted a surprise raid on the spot and found that a youth was moving on a suspicious way and secured him. He was identified him as Madhan Kumar (24) from Lalgudi and he was selling ganja in the EB Road locality in Tiruchy City. Subsequently, the police arrested Madhan Kumar. Similarly, the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing Sub Inspector and team conducted a raid at Ramji Nagar Mill Colony and found that a woman was selling ganja packets and arrested her. She was identified as G Gomathy (48) and seized 250 gram of ganja packets.