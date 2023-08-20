Woman alleges torture of hubby in Vellore prison; DIG to investigate

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of prisons, Vellore, to look into serious charges of torture levelled against officials of Vellore Central Prison.

The DIG has been directed to conduct an investigation and file a report, before September 4, into serious allegations that an inmate’s leg was broken by prison officials and they were demanding money from his kin. The petitioner Maragatham from Hosur in Krishnagiri moved the Madras High Court seeking to direct the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Director General of Prisons and Superintendent of Prison, Vellore to act on torture inflicted on her husband serving sentence in Vellore prison. She claimed that due to the torture her husband has a fractured leg.

According to the petitioner, her husband Radhakrishnan, a convicted prisoner serving sentence in the Central Prison, informed her that he was threatened by Assistant Jailer Sundarajan, OC team leader Prem Anand and other prison officials. The litigant said that the prison officials demanded money from her husband and issued threats of foisting false cases.

As her representations before senior officials were of no avail she had approached the HC. The bench observed that the allegations made out are serious in nature and directed the DIG of prisons, Vellore to file a report.