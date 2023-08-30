Woman alleges sisters abducted father illegally over property row

CHENNAI: A woman moved the Madras High Court, alleging that her sisters 'abducted' dad, admitted him to a rehabilitation center to stop him from granting her any share in property.

The court directed the police to file a status report regarding the complaint given by the petitioner.

The petitioner N Malarvizhi from Suramangalam, Salem filed a Habeas Corpus Petition (HCP) in the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to direct the police department to produce her father before the court.

The case was heard by a division bench comprising Justice M Sundar and Justice R Sakthivel.

According to the petitioner, her two sisters Prema and Nanthini abducted her father S Narayanan in order to restrain him from giving any share from his property. She claimed that both her sisters had developed enmity with her out of her love marriage.

However, after knowing that her father tried to make contact with her, both the sisters assaulted him, seized his cell phone, and threw him out of his house, she said.

On August 12, both the sisters illegally transferred her father hard earned property to their names and took all his belongings including his livelihood vehicle Auto, and threatened him not to contact the petitioner, reads the petition. Hence her father filed a complaint against her two sisters in the Kannankurichi police station, Salem, said the petitioner. However, due to her sister's political clout, the police have not taken any action, contended the petitioner.

Subsequently on August 19, both her sister abducted her father and held him legally in a rehabilitation and drug-de-addiction center, in Salem, said the petitioner. The petitioner contended, that though her father is not having any alcohol addiction, he was tortured and assaulted in the rehab center, he was also given drugs, reads the petition. She further contended that her complaint to secure her father was also curtailed by the influence of her sisters.

During the hearing, the police produced Narayanan before the court. The bench directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Salem to file a status report regarding the complaint filed by the petitioner and posted the matter to September 19.