‘Wo is afraid of raids?”, EPS mocks Stalin over Delhi trip

CHENNAI: Countering Chief Minister M K Stalin’s scathing remarks over his criticism of the former’s Delhi visit, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned, “Who is afraid of raids?” and mocked the CM, suggesting he was speaking while looking into a mirror.

In a strongly worded social media post, the AIADMK leader launched a sharp attack on the CM over his scheduled visit to New Delhi on May 24 to attend the NITI Aayog meeting. He charged Stalin of having boycotted the forum over the past three years, all the while claiming that "Tamil Nadu is being sidelined" by the Centre. He wondered the sudden change of stance of the CM.

Palaniswami said that the CM had failed to use the NITI Aayog meetings to demand the state's rightful financial share since the DMK came to power. "Why is he attending now?" he asked. "Is it in the interest of TN, or his family?" he added, alluding to the recent Enforcement Directorate raids linked to the TASMAC scam.

Palaniswami recalled that alliance talk between the DMK and the Congress at Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters, for the 2011 assembly polls, while the central agencies conducted raids on the premises. “Did you crawl under the table when your father gave away 63 seats?” he asked sarcastically.

The AIADMK leader also criticised the CM for allegedly compromising TN's rights in inter-state water disputes such as the Cauvery and Mullaperiyar issues for the sake of electoral alliances.

Palaniswami further defended his government’s track record, stating that the AIADMK regime had ensured 7.5% reservation for government school students in medical admissions by invoking Article 162 of the Constitution, even in the absence of the Governor’s assent. He asserted that the DMK and its leadership had no moral authority to preach the AIADMK on state autonomy and rights.