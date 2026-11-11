Witnesses, materials indicate ‘party fund’ extortion, says spl court, denies Anbil Mahesh bail

However, the records and materials available made out a prima facie case of his involvement in the commission of the crime.

Holding that public interest was the paramount consideration in the bail plea, the court said the welfare and education of schoolchildren prevailed over Mahesh's personal interest and right to bail.

The court observed that the investigation was still at a preliminary stage and that the first period of remand had just ended, and also noted that Muthukumar had voluntarily surrendered before it, thereby depriving the investigating agency of the opportunity to examine him before his remand.

It further pointed out that other accused persons named in the FIR were yet to be secured, and that the custodial interrogation of Muthukumar, who had surrendered, had just commenced following an application filed by the investigating agency.

In these circumstances, it would not be appropriate to release Anbil on bail, the court held, and dismissed the petition.