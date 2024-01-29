Without allies, AIADMK seat sharing panel held meeting

CHENNAI: The AIADMK's seat sharing committee for the Lok Sabha polls held a meeting on Monday.



However, it turned out to be an irony of all sorts as the five member committee, which was constituted to hold talks with alliance partners over seat-sharing, held the meeting when the party leadership still awaits for allies.

Except the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), no other political parties turned up towards the AIADMK till date. This left members of the committee - K P Munusamy, Dindigul C Srinivasan, P Thangamani, S P Velumani and P Benjamin - in an awkward position.

Sources in the party said that former minister and Rajya Sabha MP C Ve Shanmugam has been tasked to hold talks with PMK leader Ramadoss to renew their ties and join together to fight the LS polls. Similarly, the party leadership has also taken initiative to reach out to DMDK leadership for alliance.

However, the AIADMK has been caught in a quagmire in forming an alliance as PMK founder Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss have difference of opinion in choosing the alliance for the LS polls. "While father is keen on going with either one of the Dravidian parties, while Anbumani prefers to go with the BJP.

The AIADMK strongman from the Vanniyar belt (C Ve Shanmugam) has been in touch with Ramadoss to revive their political ties, " said sources privy to the development.

Another leader exuded confidence that PMK would join the AIADMK front as their leader Edappadi K Palaniswami led government announced 10.5% reservation of the Vanniyar community in early 2021.

He, nonetheless, expressed his disappointment that things have changed after the demise of the party supremo, J Jayalalithaa, who had formed allies effortlessly and won elections single handedly.

The AIADMK party and the seat-sharing committee, meanwhile, anticipated an unlikely crack in the DMK-led Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

"Anything is possible in politics. So, it cannot be ruled out that VCK and left parties can join us if things do not go their way in seat sharing talks with the DMK, which has a big brother attitude, " a senior leader from the Western belt said.