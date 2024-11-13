Withdrawn of diversion of three express trains announced; to run on normal route, check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has withdrawn the diversion of three express train services. These trains would run on normal route.

Train no 12296 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Sanghamitra Express that left Danapur on November 12 at 8.15 pm will run on the normal route of Nagpur, Balharshah, Warangal, and Vijayawada. (Earlier notified diversion via Khandwa, Bhusaval, Akola, Purna, Parli, Vikarabad, Sulehalli, and Dharmavaram stands cancelled.).

Train no 12577 Darbhanga-Mysuru Express that left Darbhanga on November 12 at 3.45 pm will run on the normal route of Nagpur, Balharshah, Warangal, and Vijayawada. (Earlier notified diversion via Khandwa, Manmad, Daund, Wadi, and Renigunta stands cancelled.).

Train no 22670 Patna-Ernakulam Express that left Patna on November 12 at 4.30 pm will run on the normal route of Nagpur, Balharshah, Vijayawada, and Gudur. (Earlier notified diversion via Khandwa, Manmad, Daund, Wadi, and Renigunta stands cancelled), said a Southern Railway statement.