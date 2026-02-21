Withdrawal of private universities Bill shows democratic correction: CPI

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Saturday welcomed the State government's decision to withdraw the amendment Bill on private universities, saying it reflected a democratic willingness to accept criticism and course-correct.
In a statement, he said a Bill was introduced in the Legislative Assembly to simplify procedures for establishing private universities on October 17, 2025.
Even at the introduction stage, objections were raised, with calls for wider consultation and against rushing the legislation. The amendment was passed despite these concerns.
"Following its passage, educationists, researchers, student organisations and political parties voiced strong opposition, warning that the move would be detrimental as it would dilute the government’s responsibility in providing higher education. In the wake of the backlash, the Chief Minister intervened and referred the matter for review," he said.
Veerapandian said the Chief Minister announced in the assembly that the Private Universities Amendment Bill would be withdrawn.
He said the decision to roll back the legislation, after taking into account differing views and criticism, underscored the government’s democratic approach and its readiness to revisit policies when stakeholders raise concerns.