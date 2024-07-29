Withdraw TNPSC notification making Sanskrit mandatory for Archaeology dept job: CPI

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Monday demanded the withdrawal of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) notification which makes a degree in Sanskrit mandatory for appointment to the post of assistant curator in the Archaeology department.

"It is very surprising that it is mentioned that a degree in Sanskrit is a must for the appointment in the post of the Government Museum in Pudukottai. How can one get a degree in Sanskrit when there is no Sanskrit subject in any of the government schools in Tamil Nadu? It seems that the selection board has taken the decision arbitrarily without bringing it to the attention of the government, " he said in a statement.

He sought the intervention of the state government to cancel the notification issued by the TNPSC and issue a revised notification without insisting on Sanskrit degree.