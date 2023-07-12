Withdraw the "idea" of opening liquor shops at morning: OPS

CHENNAI: Former chief minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Wednesday opposed the DMK government's "move" to open Tasmac liquor outlets in the morning.

Panneerselvam's statement came against the backdrop of Excise minister S Muthusamy's indication that labourers, who engaged in hard physical jobs, could not get liquor in the morning.

"The same DMK, in its poll promise, said that it would make liquor free if it comes to power. Now, the minister indicating that the government is trying to open the liquor shops by 7 am shows the real image", he claimed.

Pointing out that Prohibition and Excise department itself means is to take steps to reduce liquor sales step by step in the state, Panneerselvam said apart from attempting to open liquor shops from 7 am to 9 pm, introduction of tetra 90 ml liquor packs for the 40% consumers, who choose that, looks contradictory.

"Therefore, considering welfare of the people, the government has to withdraw its idea to open the liquor shops in the morning from 7am to 9am and as well as it has to take steps to further reduce the liquor outlets to bring a dry state", he said.