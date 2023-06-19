CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party leader K Annamalai on Monday urged the state government to withdraw the FinTech city construction contract given to PST constructions and demanded appropriate action against the private firm.

"The Financial Technology City (FinTech City) which was planned during the previous DMK regime, seems to have been given a contract to a construction company called PST. It is ironic that PST, which has been chosen by the incompetent DMK government to carry out the construction work of this project, which has been shelved for the last 14 years without a single brick being laid, is the same company accused by the DMK regime of constructing shoddy buildings, " Annamalai alleged alluding the corruption charges against the PST constructions over the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board's quarters in Pulianthope, Chennai.

Pointing out the state minister T M Anbarasan's speech in the assembly, Annamalai said that after receiving a complaint against the PST constructions for constructing substandard buildings, the state minister informed in the assembly that based on the report of the IIT-Madras inspection committee, the plastering work was done in the TNUHDB quarters built by this company is 90 percent substandard. Anbarasan back then said chief minister will take strict action, Annamalai recalled.

"But now the same government has engaged controvetsial firm PST for the construction work of the Rs 250 crore FinTech city in Nandhambakkam, Chennai. The DMK government is looking forward to giving the government contract again to the company, which was told will no longer be able to participate in government works. What happened to the IIT-M report? What is the action taken by the incompetent DMK government? Why is the DMK government giving taxpayers money to an already black listed company for someone to earn instead of spending it on public welfare projects?, " he asked in a tweet.

Further, he urged the DMK government to withdraw the FinTech city construction contract given to PST and take appropriate action immediately against the alleged company.