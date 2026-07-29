Withdraw support to NDA government, Tagore dares PMK

Responding to Anbumani's remarks, Manickam Tagore released a reply video and questioned whether the PMK would withdraw its support for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha after the Union government's statement on the Mekedatu project, in a tit-for-tat for daring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to talk about Mekedatu during his upcoming Tamil Nadu visit. Tagore also asked why Anbumani appeared nervous, asking whether "he was facing a CBI case and that Anbumani believed the people of Tamil Nadu were unaware of it ?"

Tagore further said that the Congress is in power in several states and is the principal Opposition party in Parliament. He also criticised the PMK, saying it had won only four Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu with all the support of the AIADMK and the BJP.'