Withdraw memo directing HT users to instal power quality meters, urges TASMA

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association (TASMA) has urged Tangedco to withdraw its circular directing the high-tension users to instal power quality meters on their own.

Tangedco in a communication dated July 1 instructed all HT/EHT consumers to instal the power quality meter within one year and to share the uniform recorded data with the utility as per the CEA regulation.

“As per the CEA (Installation and Operation of Meters) Regulations 2022, which came into effect from February 28, 2022, onwards, it could be seen that providing consumer meters, even under the advanced metering infrastructure services, rests only with the distribution licensee and the consumers are not anyway obligated to provide such meters as advised by the chief engineer of the Commercial wing, “ TASMA chief advisor Dr K Venkatachalam said in the letter to Tangedco’s director of distribution and chief engineer (commercial).

The distribution licensee is obligated to provide consumer meters, he said, demanding the withdrawal of the memo dated July 1.