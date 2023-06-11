Withdraw fast over LBP issue: Min to ryots

COIMBATORE: Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy on Saturday appealed to farmers, whose indefinite fasting protest against modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal in Erode entered into its fourth day, to withdraw their protest and come for talks.

Addressing the media in Erode, Muthusamy said the State government has held elaborate talks with two differing sections of farmers, one opposing modernization of the canal and other section demanding for it. “Many have agreed with our viewpoint, but still some disagree. Both sections should come to a common agreement and it is possible only through open talks. Our focus is that none should be affected by our decision. We never take any sides and have spoken what we felt is just,” the Minister said.

Responding to accusations by a section of farmers while blaming him for continuing impasse in arriving at a solution, Muthusamy said the project neither comes under his ministry nor he oversees it by engaging workers.

“How could I owe responsibility for the ongoing issue, when I don’t have any say in the project? There will be a way forward only through talks. Old structures, which need repair, were shared with farmers. Our objective is to ensure that the interest of all sections of farmers is protected,” he said.