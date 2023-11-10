Withdraw cases against farmers, Arappor Iyakkam urges Stalin

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the arrest of farmers, who are protesting against the land acquisition for SIPCOT in Cheyyar in Thiruvannamalai district, is meant to be a 'chilling' example to scare other farmers in the future, Arappor Iyakkam has urged the government to withdraw all the cases filed against the farmers.

"It is appalling to learn that your Government has arrested and remanded 20 farmers who have been opposing giving up their wetlands for the Melma Sipcot near Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai district. We strongly condemn the high handedness of the Police and the arrest and remand of the farmers by your Government, "Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organization, said in a letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The FIR in August was booked when they were walking together for a public hearing. Why are they being arrested and remanded on an old FIR after more than 2 months? Why were they not given any notice for enquiry under 4IA?, Jayaram asked.

"We also hear that the local police have been threatening to arrest more people including women in the area and were laying many drones in the village as well in the succeeding days of arrest. 5 of the farmers arrested have been shifted from Vellore jail to other jails such as Palayamkottai, Cuddalore, Coimbatore, Trichy and Madurai jails which is a mere harassment and making it difficult for their family members to meet them. Shouldn't your Government adopt constitutional means of dialogue to hear and resolve the issues of farmers?" he questioned.