With tiny 3 in kitty, AIADMK eyes big two

CHENNAI: Days after Puthiya Thamizhagam (PT) leader K Krishnasamy confirmed the alliance, the AIADMK succeeded in roping in a minor partner -- All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), who announced that they were breaking away from DMK-led alliance on Wednesday.

This increased the number of committed players in the AIADMK front to three, including Poovai M Jagan Moorthy’s Puratchi Bharatham. However, the Dravidian major is still finding it difficult to finalise the electoral ties with its former allies, particularly with the PMK.

Though party insiders exuded confidence that PMK and DMDK would join them ahead of the announcement of the general elections, many expressed their disappointment that AIADMK, the once most sought-after party in the Dravidian land, is struggling to stitch a formidable alliance to take on the DMK-led the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha polls.

“We have ruled the State for three decades and registered a massive victory in the 2014 polls by going solo. If the present leaders followed the footsteps of our former leader (J Jayalalithaa), our party would have been in a better position. But the present leadership is undermining the party’s core strength, cutting sorry figures,” said a former district secretary in the northern district.

He emphasised that the present leadership should exhibit assertiveness in taking forward the alliance talks and devising election strategy without exposing their weakness.

AIFB State general secretary PV Kathiravan told DT Next that AIADMK leaders “repeatedly approached him and compelled him to join” their alliance.

“There was no response from DMK leaders regarding alliance talk. On the other hand, the AIADMK leaders approached us multiple times and compelled us to join their front. So, our state committee decided to go with AIADMK,” said Kathiravan after meeting AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

AIFB sought a seat and expressed that they preferred to contest either in Theni or Ramanathapuram in the Lok Sabha polls.

“Our priority is the Theni constituency. We will pursue the talk on seat sharing in the days to come,” said Kathiravan, who also noted that the party is still a member of the INDIA bloc at the national level.

Later in the day, a three-member team of the DMDK headed by Dr V Elangovan turned up at AIADMK headquarters for the second round of talks.

“The talk went amicably and we have resolved to work in coordination (for the polls), “ said Elangovan after nearly 45 minutes of talk with SP Velumani, KP Munusamy, and other members of the seat-sharing panel. He, however, refused to divulge the number of seats or constituencies they sought for.

Sources said that the DMDK gave a list of four constituencies — Chennai North, Tiruchy, Kallakuruchi, and Virudhunagar. Since AIADMK is certain to field Royapuram Mano for Chennai North Constituency and PMK is keen on Kallakurichi, they discussed alternative constituencies.

“The seats will be finalised in the next round of talks,” said a party insider.