With Rs 2,200 cr expansion, Coimbatore airport likely to handle 1.16 cr users by 2037

"For the first phase of expansion, the state government has acquired and handed over the required land for the project. Once approval is received from the Central government, tenders will be floated, and the next phase of work will begin," he said.

Noting that at present, the airport has parking space for 18 aircraft, he said an expansion plan is being implemented to accommodate 14 additional aircraft. The new facilities will allow the additional aircraft to operate in and out of the airport, while the existing space for 18 aircraft will continue to be used for parking, he said.

"The expansion will include a new terminal and a cargo-handling centre with all required facilities. A new access road is also likely to be created from the L&T Bypass Road area," he said.