With Rs 1.57 lakh cr allocation, infra in school getting a big push: Minister

TIRUCHY: In a move to augment the school education department, the state government has allocated the maximum fund of Rs 1.57 lakh crore to the department with which various developmental activities including the construction of new classrooms to as many as 3,521 schools have been realized, said the minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Tiurchy on Wednesday.

Distributing ‘Aringar Anna Thalamaithuva Viruthu’ to 100 headmasters and ‘Perasiriyar Anbazhagan Viruthu’ to as many as 76 headmasters selected from across the state, the minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, as announced earlier, the Arignar Anna award has been distributed to 100 headmasters across the state who had executed the government schemes including Illam Thedi Kalvi and worked for the welfare of the students and these awardees were selected by the state level committee and they have been distributed with a cash award of Rs 10 lakh and a certificate of appreciation and shields.

Similarly, as many as 76 headmasters were selected for the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan Viruthu who had dedicated their services to the teacher’s skill development and multiple skill development of the students. “The awardees were selected from all the 38 revenue districts from primary and middle school level and high and higher secondary level schools”, the minister said.

Stating that the school education department has got the maximum allotment of funds compared to all other departments, the minister said, the department received Rs 1.57 lakh crore with which several developmental works were carried out across the state. “So far, as many as 3,521 schools have new classrooms and I have personally visited the schools in as many as 136 assembly constituencies and carried out inspections and asked the respective headmasters to approach the CEOs for their requirements which would be fulfilled on priority basis”, the minister added.