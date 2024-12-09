With rising heatwaves and flood risks, extreme weather could be Tamil Nadu's new normal

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will experience extreme hot days during summers and severe flooding during monsoons, warn various studies and experts while the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) corroborates the warnings.

In just three years, the number of heat wave days in the region, comprising Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, has jumped from zero to 13, as per IMD data. While 2022 had no heat wave days, 2023 had one day that recorded heat wave conditions. However, this year has recorded as many as 13 heat wave days so far.

"The IMD in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority and the local health departments, has started a Heat Action Plan (HAP) in many parts of the country to forewarn about heat waves and issue advisory on measures to be taken during such days,” Jitendra Singh, MoS (independent) for the Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences informed Parliament while disclosing the data.

Meanwhile, a report titled 'Climate Risk Assessment and Adaptation Plan of Tamil Nadu' prepared by Climate Studio and Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management in Anna University has warned that heat wave days are projected to increase by 22 days per year during the near-century (year 2050), 40 days per year during the mid-century (2080) and 55 days per year during the end-century (2100) under SSP2-4.5 scenario (intermediate greenhouse gas emissions).

Moreover, the annual mean maximum temperature in the State may rise by up to 0.4 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees Celsius and 1.7 degrees Celsius in the near-century, mid-century and by end-century, respectively, said the report which was released by Chief Minister MK Stalin a few days ago.