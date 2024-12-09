With no action plan yet, DMK govt's children’s policy expires this year

CHENNAI: Without the release of the ‘action plan’ for the State Policy for Children released in November 2021 by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the policy is set to expire this year.

The Department of Children Welfare and Special Services has still not formally released the action plan for the policy, despite giving assurance multiple times. However, this lackadaisical approach drew criticisms from stakeholders who called this ‘delay a denial’.

To ensure the safety of children, the DMK government in November 2021 released the State Policy for Children. Though the work for the policy began in 2015 and was submitted to the AIADMK government in 2017; it was not formally released by the previous government.

Though the present government released the policy; the action plan which is to be released within a year never saw the light of the day till now.

Meanwhile, in September 2023, an official with the Directorate of Social Defence (DSD now renamed as Department of Children Welfare and Special Services speaking to DT Next assured that the action plan will be released before the year.

Speaking further, the official said, "Though there is a delay in releasing the action plan, the initiatives highlighted in the policy are being done. We are also frequently meeting up with other department officials to implement various projects and schemes for children.”

Responding to this, a child welfare activist said, "Though the policy might be released, how are the officials working without an action plan? Action plan is vital as it gives direction to the project and helps keep track of each development. But, government officials seemed to be shooting in the dark.”

The activist urged the government to revisit the policy with necessary changes and to release it with the action plan right away.