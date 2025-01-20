With minions in race at Erode East bypoll, DMK goes easy on spending formula this time

CHENNAI: Voters of bypoll bound Erode East must be a disappointed lot if they expected the February 5 byelection to home-deliver a bonanza like last time.

While the abstention of key players like principal opposition party AIADMK is said to be the reason for the DMK’s relative disinterest, information spilling out of Anna Arivalayam also suggested that the ruling party was not all too keen on being spendthrift this poll season. Known for its innovative but controversial electioneering strategies during bypolls, the ruling DMK is said to be going easy on the February 5 Erode East byelection.

Not even a couple of ministers, except local minister S Muthusamy, have camped in the by-poll bound urban Erode constituency, barely a fortnight before the campaign draws to a close. It has been reliably learnt that the DMK high command has so far been content with minister Muthusamy, accompanied by local district and division secretaries and local MP Prakash, going on a door-to-door campaign with candidate VC Chandhirakumar.

In a week since announcing the candidate, the local DMK unit has covered 10 of the 30-plus wards in the constituency, which is completely urban in profile.

Considering the presence of only a less-resourceful Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) in the poll fray, the DMK leadership has deemed it fit not to loosen its purse strings at the moment. Highly placed DMK sources disclosed that the DMK high command could depute one of its senior ministers, preferably PWD minister EV Velu, in a few days to take stock of the situation in Erode East, which became popular for the “sheep stable” poll strategy the opposition alleged was adopted by State Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji during the bypoll held to the same constituency in 2023.

“The high command could rework the strategy, if needed, based on the feedback provided by the ‘observers’ to be sent shortly. Our leaders are confident, but it does not mean that they are complacent. All said, we are expecting a massive victory, better than the 2023 results, to prove the opposition wrong, and that too after issues like the Anna University sexual assault case hit us. We want to seize the opportunity to set the narrative that the people are still with us. So, we will not take the bypoll too lightly," a DMK senior said, also acknowledging that the opposition squandered the opportunity to sharpen its attack against the government using the bypoll, unmindful of the results.

Meanwhile, suspense also remained over the participation of Chief Minister Stalin in Erode East poll campaign, more so after he abstained from the most recently held Vikravandi bypoll in which Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and a host of other ministers successfully campaigned to retain the seat.