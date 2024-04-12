With flag hoisting, Chithirai festival begins in Madurai Meenakshi temple

CHENNAI: The famous Chithirai festival in Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple commenced on Friday with the flag hoisting ceremony.

Before the ceremony, the 66-feet-tall flag pole was decorated, and special poojas were conducted for it.

It is reported that around 9.55 AM, the flag was hoisted.

Idols of Lord Sundareswarar and Goddess Meenakshi were taken to ‘Kambathadi Mandapam’, where the flag hoisting ceremony was conducted.

The key highlight of the twelve-day festival is scheduled for April 19 (Pattabishekam for Goddess Meenakshi) and April 20 (Digvijayam), when the devotees will witness the wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar and the charriot festival on April 21.

Online booking for viewing the wedding ceremony is currently in full swing.

On the 22 April, the procession will take place on the streets of Masi in Madurai.

The Meenakshi Amman Temple Chitrai Festival concludes on the 23rd with Theerthavari.