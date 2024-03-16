Begin typing your search...

With a high profile constituency, sitting MP and CM Stalin’s sister Kanimozhi is at advantage

Kanimozhi is well accepted across the constituency and has the advantage DMK enjoys in the state.

ByIANSIANS|16 March 2024 8:33 AM GMT
With a high profile constituency, sitting MP and CM Stalin’s sister Kanimozhi is at advantage
X

MP Kanimozhi. File photo

CHENNAI: With the Election Commission of India set to announce the 2024 poll dates today, political parties will soon announce the list of candidates from Tamil Nadu.

However, regarding the Thoothukudi seat, the INDIA bloc,headed by DMK, is to retain its representative Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, daughter of iconic DMK leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Late M Karunanidhi, and sister of present Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Kanimozhi is well accepted across the constituency and has the advantage DMK enjoys in the state.

The port city of Thoothukudi, however, elected both AIADMK and DMK from this constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kanimozhi had won the Thoothukudi seat with a margin of 3,47,209 votes, defeating her nearest opponent, Tamilisai Soundararajan of NDA. While Kanimozhi polled, 5,63,143 votes, Tamilisai could garner only 2, 5,934 votes.

The Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency comprises Vilathikulam, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Srivaikuntam, Ottapidaram and Kovilpatti assembly segments.

Of these six assembly constituencies, five are with INDIA bloc and one seat, Kovilpatti, is won by AIADMK's Kadambur S.Raju. This shows that the DMK-led INDIA bloc is strong in Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2019, Kanimozhi had defeated Tamilisai of BJP who contested as a joint NDA candidate supported by AIADMK, BJP and PMK. However, with NDA now split with AIADMK and BJP not seeing eye to eye, and PMK undecided on the alliance, Kanimozhi seems to be in a pivotal position in this high profile constituency without a significant opposition.

Tamil naduElection Commission of India2024 poll datesINDIA blocThoothukudi Lok Sabha constituencyNDA candidateKanimozhi KarunanidhiChief Minister M K Stalin
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X