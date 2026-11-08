With 9 queries, DMK knocks on DVAC door

CHENNAI: The DMK has approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), seeking an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the procurement of books for Periyar Arivulagam, after a similar complaint has been made by the School Education Department.
DMK legal wing joint secretary I Paranthamen submitted a petition to the DVAC, raising nine queries and seeking an investigation into the procurement of books allegedly generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI). He also sought details of the officials who issued purchase orders for the books.
The DMK alleged that large quantities of books published by Agal Vilakku and Phoenix Publications were supplied to Periyar Arivulagam without International Standard Book Numbers (ISBN).
In his petition, Paranthamen urged DVAC to investigate the authors who wrote books under the names Trisha Vijay, Sangeetha Vijay, Thamarai Panneer, Thamarai Murali, Monica Ravi and others.
Highlighting the importance of public libraries, he alleged that government funds had been spent on AI-generated and substandard books, causing wrongful loss to the State exchequer.
He also urged the DVAC to immediately secure procurement files, purchase orders and payment records to prevent their alteration or destruction during inquiry.
The agency should take appropriate legal action against those involved in any wrongdoing in accordance with the law, he said.