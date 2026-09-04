Winter Migration: Flamingos arrive in Thoothukudi coastal wetlands

The flamingos have begun visiting the region as part of the winter migration. The saltwater reservoirs and abundant food resources found in the salt pans have created an ideal environment for the birds, providing them with suitable conditions for feeding and resting during their seasonal movement.

Meanwhile, a large number of waterbirds have arrived at the wetlands and water bodies of Perungulam village in Thoothukudi district, with several migratory species, including birds believed to have come from Siberia, making an early appearance this year.

The early arrival has drawn the attention of birdwatchers, nature enthusiasts, and residents, who have observed several species gathering around the water bodies. The wetlands of Perungulam provide the birds with food, water, and suitable resting habitats during their migratory journey.

According to bird researcher Thomas Madhibalan of Muthu Nagar Nature Trust, Perungulam is distinct from several other wetlands in Tamil Nadu because its bird season begins much earlier.