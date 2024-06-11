Winning Vikravandi by-poll may turn out to be cakewalk for ruling DMK

CHENNAI: Though the opposition AIADMK has a strong presence and could turn out to be a tough contender in the Vikravandi assembly by-election scheduled for July 10, the BJP’s ally, the PMK and ruling DMK’s trusted ally, the VCK, could upset AIADMK's winning prospects.

The Left parties, which are aligned with the DMK, too, have a noticeable presence in the constituency. Being alone in the electoral fray may not be advantageous to the AIADMK.

It remains to be seen if the AIADMK will announce to take on the DMK or prefer to abstain in order to concentrate on the 2026 Assembly elections. The by-poll verdict has traditionally been in favour of the ruling dispensation. And winning this seat for the DMK may turn out to be a cakewalk.

Vikravandi assembly constituency in neighbouring Villupuram district is the only constituency from the five southern states that would go to polls on July 10.

The by-poll was necessitated following the death of DMK legislator N Pugazhenthi in April this year. He won from this seat in the 2021 elections, defeating AIADMK’s R Muthamilselvan.

The constituency was formed during the delimitation exercise in 2007. CPI(M) candidate R Ramamurthy won in 2011 elections and DMK’s K Rathamani romped home as winner in 2016. AIADMK's R Muthamilselvan registered a victory in the 2019 elections but lost to the DMK in 2021.

According to a source in the Congress, the party would not stake a claim as the seat has been won by the DMK. "So, naturally the DMK should contest from here just as the Congress contested and won from Vilavancode assembly by-poll that was held along with the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Despite Congress leader S Vijayadharani switching loyalties to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the grand old party retained Vilavancode and proved that the seat is its bastion.

Congress candidate Tharahai Cuthbert defeated BJP’s V S Nanthini and won by a margin of 40,170 votes. Cuthbert secured 91,054 votes.

The DMK won the 2021 assembly election, ending the decade of AIADMK rule, and sent the AIADMK and BJP packing home in the Lok Sabha elections. It is confident of winning Vikravandi hands down.

The PMK is unlikely to give up the seat to its ally, the BJP, as this Vanniyar dominated party has a strong presence in this district.

Meanwhile, the Tamil nationalist party - NTK - has announced to contest the by-election