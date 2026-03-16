Winnability key criterion for ticket: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Monday said Assembly tickets for the forthcoming election would be allotted based on the winnability of candidates and their popularity among voters, rather than on lobbying within the party.
Addressing a meeting of DMK district secretaries and party functionaries at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, he discussed preparations for the upcoming Assembly election and sought suggestions from party leaders.
Stalin said the party was currently dominating the political field ahead of the election, owing to the government's people-oriented welfare schemes.
“Because of the schemes implemented for the welfare of the people, the party has received a strong response from the public. There is a growing belief not only among the people but also among political opponents that the DMK will return to power,” he said.
However, he cautioned party cadres to be careful in their speech and actions, noting that their conduct would reflect on the party during the election campaign.
“Our aim is to win 200 seats along with our alliance partners. We must work towards victory in every constituency,” he said.
Stalin also warned against internal rivalry within the party during the election period. “There should be no internal politics until the election process is over. If anyone engages in activities that harm the party’s prospects, stern action will be taken,” he said.
Rejecting attempts at lobbying for party tickets, Stalin said such efforts were a waste of time and added that the party leadership would select candidates who enjoy public support and have the ability to win the election.
Party general secretary Duraimurugan, treasurer TR Baalu, principal secretary KN Nehru, deputy general secretaries Kanimozhi, A Raja, K Ponmudy and Tiruchi Siva, among other functionaries, participated in the meeting.