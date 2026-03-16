Winnability key criterion for ticket: CM Stalin

Addressing a meeting of DMK district secretaries and party functionaries at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, he discussed preparations for the upcoming Assembly election and sought suggestions from party leaders.



Stalin said the party was currently dominating the political field ahead of the election, owing to the government's people-oriented welfare schemes.



“Because of the schemes implemented for the welfare of the people, the party has received a strong response from the public. There is a growing belief not only among the people but also among political opponents that the DMK will return to power,” he said.