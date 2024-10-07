Wind power season in TN ends with 9 percent less generation, yet renewable energy sees 32 percent jump

CHENNAI: The wind power season for this year has ended in the state on a lower mark, when compared to the last year, marking the end of the peak renewable energy generation period that contributes over one-fourth of the state's energy needs every day.

Wind generation power fell to 9,632 million units in the April-September period in 2024 from 10,590 MW in the corresponding period in 2023, registering a fall of nine per cent in generation, an official told DT Next.

Peak wind season begins mid-May and ends in September, coinciding mostly with the south west monsoon. Tamil Nadu which has a total installed wind generation capacity of 10,591 MW has recorded its all-time high wind power generation of 5,899 MW on July 39 bettering its previous record of 5,838 MW on September 10, 2023, the official said.

The wind energy’s contribution to the state’s total energy consumption from May to September varied from eight per cent to 23 per cent. In July, the windmills generated 2,700 MU as against the state’s energy consumption of 11,334 MU which is 23 per cent of the total energy demand. When combined with the solar energy generation of 994 MU in July, overall renewable energy contribution to the state’s grid went up to 32 per cent.

According to Tangedco data, solar generation from May to September 2024 has gone up to 5,263 MU from 4,425 MU in the last year recording a growth of nearly 19 per cent. The official attributed the increase in solar generation to an increase in the installed capacity in the state.

The installed solar generation capacity stood at 8,116 MW till September this year as against 6,750 MW last year.

The Tangedco official said that the fall in wind energy generation is due to widespread rain in August this year. “Both the solar and wind generation were utilised to the full extent by backing down from thermal power plants to make ideal use of renewable generation,” the official said.



