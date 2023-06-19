Will you sack Ponmudy from Cabinet? Annamalai asks Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai on Monday questioned whether the chief minister will sack his colleague K Ponmudy or will protect him like V Senthil Balaji.

Taking to twitter, the saffron party leader asked will the chief minister MK Stalin sack his Minister Ponmudy as it is becoming increasingly clear that he has willfully caused a huge loss of Rs 28.4 crores to the Tamil Nadu government, or would he also be shielded like how the Gopalapuram family is protecting the Cash for Job Scam Senthil Balaji?

Like Skeletons tumbling out of the closet, DMK ministers are being exposed to corruption every passing week. The Madras High Court has refused to stay the proceedings of the case filed against DMK Minister Ponmudy and others in the case of illegal mining and for abuse of the position of Minister of Mines and Mineral during the period from February 13, 2007 to May 15, 2011. Minister Ponmudy has wilfully caused a loss to the exchequer to the tune of Rs. 28.4 Crores by illegal mining and exploiting his position as minister.

Justice Chandrasekharan observed that the possibility of framing charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the DMK minister with the aid of the Section 120 B IPC cannot be ruled out.

Justice Chandrasekharan also observed grounds for presuming that the DMK minister Ponmudy has committed the offences, he said alluding to the then DMK ministers NKKP Raja and Poongothai Aladi Aruna who were sacked on abduction charges and for exploiting the position as ministers in the previous DMK regime.