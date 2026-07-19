Will work with Centre to take Keezhadi findings global, says Minister Rajmohan

He described the excavations as significant not only for Tamils but also for world civilisation.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Keezhadi Open-Air Museum in Sivaganga district and the historic Tamil-Brahmi inscriptions and Jain rock beds at Mangulam near Madurai, the minister said the archaeological discoveries at Keezhadi, including brick structures, drainage systems, bead-making evidence and industrial remains, highlighted the sophistication of early Tamil civilisation.

He said the State government would continue scientific excavations at Keezhadi in consultation with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to take it to the global stage, and hinted that more significant archaeological discoveries from other sites in the State would be announced at an appropriate time with adequate scientific evidence.