Will Vijay act against TVK men for abusive posts, asks Premallatha Vijayakant

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Premallatha welcomed Joseph Vijay's assurance in the Assembly that strict action would be taken against those making defamatory remarks against women, but said the government should also take note of alleged objectionable posts by TVK members.

"TVK members themselves are posting objectionable content against women. I have brought this to the government's attention in the Assembly," she said.

Turning to the police department's grant demands, she said lakhs of people across Tamil Nadu were awaiting major announcements for the police force, but there was no significant announcement in the Chief Minister's speech. But instead of Chief Minister Vijay, Law Minister R Nirmalkumar rose and responded to her, alleging that DMK fake IDs were involved in such cases, without substantiating his charges.