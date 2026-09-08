Will Vijay act against TVK men for abusive posts, asks Premallatha Vijayakant

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary and Vriddhachalam MLA Premallatha Vijayakant on Monday trained her guns on the ruling TVK, alleging that its members were themselves posting defamatory content against women, even as she urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to act firmly against such behaviour.
Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Premallatha welcomed Joseph Vijay's assurance in the Assembly that strict action would be taken against those making defamatory remarks against women, but said the government should also take note of alleged objectionable posts by TVK members.
"TVK members themselves are posting objectionable content against women. I have brought this to the government's attention in the Assembly," she said.
Turning to the police department's grant demands, she said lakhs of people across Tamil Nadu were awaiting major announcements for the police force, but there was no significant announcement in the Chief Minister's speech. But instead of Chief Minister Vijay, Law Minister R Nirmalkumar rose and responded to her, alleging that DMK fake IDs were involved in such cases, without substantiating his charges.
Meanwhile, the DMDK chief also sought promotions, salary hikes and permanent promotions for personnel on the waiting list.
Premallatha urged the government to step up the fight against cybercrime, alleging that posts were being circulated in India from Pakistan.
She further sought financial assistance and employment for the families of persons who died in police custody, saying the absence of any announcement for them was disappointing.