CHENNAI: The summary details of temple audit reports will be uploaded within two months, the HR&CE Department told the Madras High Court on Wednesday. Recording the submission, the Madras High Court adjourned a public interest litigation (PIL) petition to December 18.
Earlier, the court had directed the department to upload the audit reports to ensure transparency in the financial affairs of temples. The HR&CE Commissioner had informed the court that summaries of audit reports relating to 6,931 temples had been uploaded and that the summaries for the remaining temples would be uploaded shortly. The full details of the audit reports would be uploaded subsequently, the official had said.
The court had also directed the respondents to file a status report on the audit reports uploaded so far.
When case came up for hearing again before Justices G Jayachandran and E Monoharan, the petitioner TR Ramesh, appearing as a party-in-person, submitted that the department had not uploaded the full audit reports. He further stated that even the summaries uploaded by the department did not contain the required details.
Appearing for the Department, the Special Government Pleader informed the court that the process of uploading the summary details of audit reports of auditable temples would be completed within two months.
Recording the submission, the bench adjourned the matter to December 18.