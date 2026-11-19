Earlier, the court had directed the department to upload the audit reports to ensure transparency in the financial affairs of temples. The HR&CE Commissioner had informed the court that summaries of audit reports relating to 6,931 temples had been uploaded and that the summaries for the remaining temples would be uploaded shortly. The full details of the audit reports would be uploaded subsequently, the official had said.

The court had also directed the respondents to file a status report on the audit reports uploaded so far.