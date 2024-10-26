Will tour across TN to monitor schemes, Stalin writes to cadre

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin said he will launch his state-wide field inspection from November 5 in Coimbatore to monitor the implementation of various schemes of the State government, in a letter written to the party cadre.

Stalin had assured that he would go on a field inspection, speaking at a State government function in Namakkal a couple of days ago.

Following up on that one, he wrote a letter to the cadre stating his intention to convey to people that the Dravidian model government would fully implement its schemes and fulfil the expectations of the people of the State.

"I will visit Coimbatore on November 5 – 6 after the festivals and begin my field inspection from there. The inspections will continue in other districts too. I will carry on with the initiative and with it the record-breaking (pioneering) schemes of the Dravidian model government," the CM told the party cadre.

Listing out the various achievements and some of the major schemes of his government, especially the ones related to the Namakkal district, Stalin assured that all the schemes announced in the Dravidian model government would be definitely delivered. The Chief Minister also said that the response of the people who watched the announcement live was overwhelming.

Sparing a thought for the AIADMK-led opposition's criticism of the State government's handling of the recent rains, Stalin avoided a direct mention of the lead Opposition and said that they were unable to tolerate the efficient rain relief works undertaken by his government.

Stalin alleged that the previous AIADMK government ran the most inefficient administration in the last four years of their worst 10-year regime.

He said they (the lead Opposition party) were levelling baseless charges against the DMK government which is concerned about the welfare of the people.

“Their (Opposition) efforts were blunted by the efficiency of the Dravidian model government,” the CM added, in the letter to the cadre.