Will take efforts to improve design, branding of TN’s GI-tagged handicrafts: Minister Mathan Raja

The minister reviewed the types and quality of handicraft products displayed at the showroom, their pricing, presentation, and procedures for marketing them in domestic and international markets. He also held discussions with showroom officials on design changes, value addition, branding, marketing strategies and expanding export opportunities.

The visit followed the inauguration of a Poompuhar handicrafts exhibition and sales event at Shilparamam in Telangana on Saturday. During the event, Mathan Raja interacted with Tamil Nadu handicraft artisans and officials from the handloom, handicrafts, textiles, and khadi departments, and heard about their professional difficulties, requirements, and market-related challenges.

The minister highlighted the importance of promoting Tamil Nadu's GI-tagged handicrafts, including Thanjavur paintings, Swamimalai bronze idols, Nachiarkoil kuthuvilakku, Thanjavur art plates, Pattamadai mats, Mamallapuram stone sculptures, and Kallakurichi wood carvings.