Will take efforts to improve design, branding of TN’s GI-tagged handicrafts: Minister Mathan Raja

CHENNAI: MSME Minister P Mathan Raja on Sunday visited the Golconda handicrafts showroom of the Telangana State Handicrafts Development Corporation in Hyderabad to study the marketing and sale of handicraft products.
The minister reviewed the types and quality of handicraft products displayed at the showroom, their pricing, presentation, and procedures for marketing them in domestic and international markets. He also held discussions with showroom officials on design changes, value addition, branding, marketing strategies and expanding export opportunities.
The visit followed the inauguration of a Poompuhar handicrafts exhibition and sales event at Shilparamam in Telangana on Saturday. During the event, Mathan Raja interacted with Tamil Nadu handicraft artisans and officials from the handloom, handicrafts, textiles, and khadi departments, and heard about their professional difficulties, requirements, and market-related challenges.
The minister highlighted the importance of promoting Tamil Nadu's GI-tagged handicrafts, including Thanjavur paintings, Swamimalai bronze idols, Nachiarkoil kuthuvilakku, Thanjavur art plates, Pattamadai mats, Mamallapuram stone sculptures, and Kallakurichi wood carvings.
He said measures would be taken to improve the design, quality, presentation, branding and pricing of these products and expand their market opportunities in India and abroad. The government also aims to ensure that artisans receive appropriate recognition and income for their skills and traditional knowledge.
Mathan Raja said the information gathered from the inspection would be used to strengthen Poompuhar's production and marketing activities, modernise its showrooms, add value to products and establish stronger market linkages for artisans.