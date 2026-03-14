Will support only if all 38 demands are accepted, farmers' associations tell parties

He also charged that the DMK promised Rs 2,500 per quintal of paddy and Rs 4,000 per ton of sugarcane. "If the MSP was provided in 2021 as per the promise, the farmers could have received Rs 3,300 per quintal of paddy this year," he said.

Pandian also noted that the government detained the farmers under the Goondas Act when they fought for their rights. "The farmers are always threatened by the police. Actions are initiated by the DMK government against the farmers even in the cases booked during the previous AIADMK government," he alleged.