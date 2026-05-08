Will stay away from government formation, Congress will eat humble pie: BJP

Amid the continuing uncertainty, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh said the question of who would eventually form the government remained open. "Only time will tell who will form the government. But one thing is certain, the Congress will end up with egg on its face," he remarked.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran said the party had accepted the Assembly election verdict wholeheartedly and would remain outside the ongoing political manoeuvring triggered by the fractured mandate.